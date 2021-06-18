PBS KIDS to premiere ‘Pinkalicious & Peterrific’ season three

PBS KIDS and Boston public media producer GBH announced the season three premiere of PBS KIDS Pinkalicious & Peterrific. This season will feature 10 brand new half-hour episodes on PBS KIDS. The first three episodes of the new season will debut on 18 June from 7:00-8:30 pm/6:00-7:30 pm CT as part of PBS KIDS Family Night on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and will stream on PBS KIDS digital platforms .

“A world full of imagination and possibility is in store for the new season of Pinkalicious & Peterrific,” said series executive producer Dorothea Gillim. “We hope these new stories inspire young viewers to explore their own artistic expression and find creative ways to meet and solve any challenges they face.”

Based on the best-selling books by Victoria Kann and produced by GBH and Sixteen South Studios, Pinkalicious & Peterrific is an animated preschool series that inspires children to delve into music, dance, theater, and the visual arts, encouraging them to express themselves creatively.

Like the previous seasons, the audiences will follow the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother, Peter, as they explore the town of Pinkville with their friends. Together, they will find clever and imaginative solutions to problems, encouraging young viewers to do the same. Digital games that reinforce the arts curriculum are available on pbskids.org and on the PBS KIDS games app, and educational resources based on the show can be found on PBS LearningMedia.

The launch of the new season coincides with PBS KIDS’ summer of possibilities, a content-rich initiative to encourage children to play and learn in their own way both at home and outdoors during the summer months through free digital resources at pbsparents.org/summer and more.

Pinkalicious & Peterrific is developed and produced with funding from PBS, the corporation for public broadcasting, and Northern Ireland Screen.