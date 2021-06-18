Park Star Media chosen for licensing accelerator program

US-based Park Star Media is among five companies to be chosen to participate in the accelerator program to help build high-growth companies within the licensing industry. The IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility) Committee, a group of high-level executives from the brand licensing industry, created this initiative. These executives included representatives from Horizon Group USA, Encantos, Marquee Brands, WildBrain, and more.

“We recognize the increasing need to provide licensing opportunities for IPs coming from underrepresented communities and creators,” said Park Star Media co-founder Young Park. “The Diversity & Inclusion Accelerator Program provides us the unique tools and opportunity to provide creative licensing solutions for creator driven IPs that resonate with the global market.”

Park Star Media is not new to the licensing world. Previously, Park Star Media had a licensing agreement with Perfetti Van Melle for its original toy IP Super Binks, which has since launched as a digital-first animated series Super Binks, a co-production with Wildbrain Spark, who is handling YouTube channel management across the new Super Binks global channel.

Park Star Media is already working with several studios in South Korea to license original character IP and toy brands for the global market. Most recently, Park Star Media partnered with Korean toy company Handsome Studio to co-develop and produce the animated series Uncle Mermaid, which is based on an award winning figurine.