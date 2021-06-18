Cartoon Network expresses gratitude to Indian police force through #ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign  

#ThankYouForBeingDabangg campaign by Cartoon Network, a WarnerMedia kids’ channel, received more than 500 messages of gratitude from across the country for the Indian police force. The unique social media campaign aimed to honour the relentless work of India’s supercops during the ongoing challenge of COVID-19. The campaign was launched alongside the channel’s latest Bollywood-inspired action-comedy Dabangg – The Animated Series on 31 May 2021.

Supported by Momspresso, leading parenting platform, the initiative saw kids and parents share messages in the form of handwritten notes, drawings, and videos, on social media. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who plays Dabangg’s iconic Chulbul Pandey and movie producer and actor Arbaaz Khan also encouraged kids to participate through their social media posts. Notable kids’ academy ABCD Dance Factory shared their messages in their distinctive artistic style via Instagram Reels, set to the Dabangg – The Animated Series title track while prompting its students to follow suit. YouTube Kids sensations Aayu and Pihu also participated via their eponymous show, and encouraged their followers too, to join in the conversation.

Speaking on the campaign, Cartoon Network and POGO South Asia Network head Abhishek Dutta said, “#ThankYouForBeingDabangg was launched to collectively pause and appreciate the constant endeavour of the police force during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was heartening to see responses pouring in from every corner of the country, in various ways and in multiple languages, like Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and more. It brings us immense joy to have created this movement and saluting our fearless heroes.”

Speaking on the initiative, Mumbai police DCP S.Chaitanya said, “We are truly grateful for the enormous amount of love we have received from kids across the country through the #ThankYouForBeingDabangg initiative. This was such a thoughtful initiative by Cartoon Network and the creative ways in which the kids thanked us was very touching. We promise to continue being Dabangg for all of you!”

Talking about the show Dabangg- The Animated Series, Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta said, “At Cosmos-Maya, we are thrilled to reimagine an iconic franchise that is well-aligned with our ‘familiarity with novelty’ formula. It is an honour to work alongside industry doyens such as Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan and a broadcast partner such as Cartoon Network for Dabangg – The Animated Series while marking our 10th year of original IP creation in India.”

Co-presented by Chocoliebe Eclairs and Cue Learn along with associate sponsor BritanniaTiger Krunch, the animated version of Bollywood’s sensational supercop franchise airs every day at 12 pm, only on Cartoon Network.