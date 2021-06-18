Fred Rogers Production promotes Matthew Shiels to VP 

Matthew Shiels

Fred Rogers Productions, the nonprofit children’s entertainment producer behind the Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Odd Squad, and Peg + Cat has promoted Matthew Shiels from director to vice president of business and legal affairs. In addition to his various legal responsibilities, Shiels will now oversee licensing for the company and its popular brands. He reports directly to COO Christopher Arnold.

Arnold said, “Matt is a valued member of our senior executive team, He has formed and strengthened relationships with our partners while shaping and implementing our strategic vision for international distribution, licensing, and merchandising. Most importantly, Matt models our core values of thoughtfulness, respect, and dedication to his craft.”

Shiels said, “I feel privileged to work with such a talented and dedicated team who is committed to advancing our mission of providing quality, meaningful content for children and their families around the world.”

Shiels joined Fred Rogers Productions in 2017. He advises the company on general corporate matters and is responsible for agreements covering program development, production and distribution, merchandise licensing, intellectual property, copyright and trademarks, and the administration of an extensive music library.

Previously, Shiels handled a broad range of legal services, such as patent and trademark counseling and litigation services, for the Pittsburgh-based law firm Reed Smith LLP. Before that, he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, LLC in Chicago.