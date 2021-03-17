One Take Media Co. picks up media rights for animated show ‘Yaaron Kaa Yaar’ for India and SAARC nations

One Take Media Co. (OTMC) has acquired all media rights for the latest animated series, Yaaron Kaa Yaar for India and SAARC Nations. The series consists of three seasons, each with 52 episodes of 13 minutes each.

Yaaron Kaa Yaar is an exciting new animated show that stands out because of its lead character, who is inspired from the happiness spread by Laughing Buddha. He is fun-spirited who loves helping the people of his village, and is always in a pleasant mood and enjoys freeing people from their troubles. Viewers can now get to know him and immerse themselves in a roller coaster ride of fun and joy.

Commenting on the acquisition, One Take Media Co. director Dimpy Khera said, “After the pandemic, we seriously need a happy animation like Yaaron Kaa Yaar who is truly the audience’s helping buddy. We love that we are able to uplift the mood of our audience with this series and bring hope to our viewers. Just like the world is getting back on its feet post the lockdown, Yaaron Kaa Yaar is an epitome of how there is a silver lining in every challenging situation and all tough times can be passed with a smile and some laughter.”

One Take Media Co. is a content production and distribution hub in Mumbai. It provides content and value added services to leading DTH, Cable, OTT and TV Channels in India and abroad. OTMC provides content in various genres including Hollywood Movies, Hollywood Movies dubbed in Hindi and 9 regional languages, Kids Animation Movies & Series and Korean Drama Series and K-Pop.