2021 Oscar Nominees- Full List is out

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is all set to recognise the excellence of the best films released between 1 January 2020, and 28 February 2021. It is slated to take place in Los Angeles, at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station, on 25 April 2021, two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema.
Best Visual Effects:
Love and Monsters: Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky: Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon, and David Watkins
Mulan: Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury et Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan: Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, and Santiago Colombo Martinez
Tenet: Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Best Picture
The Father (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers)
Mank (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers)
Minari (Christina Oh, Producer)
Nomadland (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers)
Promising Young Woman (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers)
Sound of Metal (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers)
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet