One Animation inks a deal with Brampton Nameplate to launch ‘Oddbods’ PPE range

Oddbods

One Animation has partnered with Canadian print solutions company Brampton Nameplate to launch a range of social support devices (SSD) and PPE equipment based on the global preschool comedy brand, Oddbods.

One Animation, an award-winning content creation, distribution and licensing studio, is launching these branded SSD and PPE equipment for use in nurseries, schools, and hospitals.

Launching in October, the range will include social distancing kits, stickers, and printed materials for use to help children learn spacing and traffic directions in corridors, classrooms and confined space environments. The range will also include branded masks and visors for both children and adults.

Commenting on the deal, One Animation Business Development SVP Rob Spindley said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve wanted to make sure Oddbods is at the forefront of helping children and their families as they face the current challenges and to provide them meaningful solutions. We’re thrilled to now be working with Brampton Nameplate to launch this new range which will provide a set of friendly, recognisable faces to help reduce the fear and anxiety that can be associated with PPE products.”

Oddbods is a globally loved, three-time Emmy Award-nominated, non-dialogue animated comedy featuring seven adorable, highly unique pals. Together, despite their differences, they survive the perils of everyday life, unintentionally turning ordinary situations into unexpected, extraordinary, and always humorous events. The quirky but totally charming Oddbods celebrate individuality in a funny, warm and unexpected way. After all, there’s a little oddity in everyone!

Brampton Nameplate Business Development executive Ronald Shah added: “BN is dedicated to creating fun, safe, and high-quality products that support awareness of social distancing, and provide protection for children, families, and communities during these times. The colourful and beloved Oddbods characters are an ideal way to make PPE and our social distancing products more reassuring and we look forward to seeing them being used across Canada.”

The SSD and PPE collection will be available in Canada on Brampton’s official website – www.bramptonnameplate.com.