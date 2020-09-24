Falcon’s Creative Group and Eric Calderon working on animated series based on Katmandu Park’s IP

Entertainment and design firm, Falcon’s Creative Group is collaborating with reputed animation executive, Eric Calderon on an animated series based on Katmandu IP.

The new animated series will see Katmandu Group’s theme park’s characters brought to life into a new medium, continuing the company’s strong storytelling tradition.

Commenting on the animated series, Katmandu Group, LLC chief executive officer Scott Demerau said, “We are thrilled with Falcon’s vision for expanding Katmandu’s IP and creating new forms of media that will have global reach. It’s also fantastic to see Calderon recognise the strength of our IP as a standout from the crowd. As we at Katmandu, along with our partner, Meliá Hotels International, expand the Katmandu universe beyond our parks into a resort-style hotel brand, kids’ camps and themed experiences, we are incredibly excited to move forward with world-class animation development from these imaginative leaders.”

Katmandu Park & Resort in Mallorca, Spain, has been a popular public destination since2013 and has entertained millions of guests from across the globe with its much-loved characters and immersive experiences.

Inspired from that, Katmandu will depict a unique universe, with elements of interdimensional fantasy, steampunk and Himalayan influences. The brand is in the process of being simultaneously developed with new transmedia storytelling activations around the world, including immersive attractions and branded merchandise.

Falcon’s president and chief creative officer Cecil D. Magpuri added, “Katmandu’s lore and strong storytelling foundation create the perfect jumping-off point to provide audiences with a new way to connect to their characters. We are so thrilled to have Calderon on board to push this forward. With his established industry background, we are firmly positioned to bring this fascinating universe to life.”

Calderon, whose credits include many award-winning animated films and series, for both kids and adults, further stated, “I’m excited and honoured to be part of this imaginative franchise. It perfectly blends action and whimsy in a grounded family story, creating endless possibilities in animation.”

Katmandu Group and Meliá are also working on two new entertainment destinations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Tenerife, Spain. Falcon’s is providing master planning, attraction design, 4D immersive ride experiences and next-generation interactivity for these new locations.

Meliá Chief Operating Officer André Gerondeau mentioned, “The Katmandu formula enriches our world of family resorts, a segment where we are leaders. We are thrilled to keep growing together and to undertake initiatives like this project with Falcon’s and Eric Calderon, which will allow many more people worldwide to experience Katmandu’s storytelling.”

Earlier this year, Falcon’s Creative Group designed and implemented a turnkey augmented reality (AR) experience for Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.