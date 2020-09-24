‘Among Us’ developers canceled the sequel and aims to improve the first part

Among Us developer has announced that they have canceled a planned sequel because of the popularity of the first game.

In an official blog post they have shared, “Us devs have had several long discussions about what we want to do with the game. When do we stop working on Among Us 1? What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content. However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1. All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1. This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing!”

Back in 2018, Innersloth released Among Us, a simple Mafia-style party game that requires teamwork from its players, but also tasks one of them as an imposter whose job is to undermine the group’s efforts. Until about August of this year it hadn’t attracted much attention, which is when the game suddenly exploded in popularity with Twitch players featuring it constantly and drawing more interest, as well as crossplay for iOS and Android that let people easily join in the games.

Data from the website Steam shows it went from having an average of 4.5 PC users logged on in January 2019, to 107,000 over the past month. The developer also shared other improvements players can look forward to, including promised fixes for server issues, colourblind support, a friends system, and a whole new stage.