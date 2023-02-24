Popular Japanese anime series Odd Taxi is ready to launch a new manga series where two new leads will be introduced to the franchise. The project is known as RoOT (Route of OddTaxi) and is currently in development.

It will be created by Takeichi Abaraya and will be serialised in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Superior. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Odd Taxi.

Two main characters, Rena and Satou are featured in the cover image released on Twitter. The description of the post reveals that the project will depict the story of taxi driver Hiroshi Odokawa in a new form. The manga will be based on the original story written by Odd Taxi scriptwriter Kazuya Konomoto.

Odd Taxi anime marked its debut in 2021. It was produced by P.I.C.S. and OLM. The anime was followed by a movie named Odd Taxi: In The Woods in 2022. It also inspired a manga adaptation and a prequel stage play.