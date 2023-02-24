Known for its contribution in horror films like M3gan and Paranormal Activity, Blumhouse Productions is set to enter the world of gaming with its new division called Blumhouse Games.

Zach Wood will serve as president and Don Sechler as CFO of the new division of gaming.

Blumhouse Games will focus on original, horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences. They will be working with independent developers on projects with budgets below $10 million and will be acting as a publisher.

“There’s a unique opportunity for the horror genre in the indie game space, and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation and creative talent,” Wood said in a statement.

Wood has been a video game producer for more than 25 years and has shipped over 30 games on every major platform like PlayStation 5 and so on.

Sechler headed finance, operations and strategy for Sony PlayStation’s publisher and developer relations function. There he helped to structure and execute business development deals for the development, marketing and distribution of games ranging from the largest IP in video games to first time developers.

However, Blumhouse is yet to make an announcement regarding any upcoming project or potential partners for the new vertical.