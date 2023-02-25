Award-winning global creative company Nexus Studios recently announced the launch of Nexus Design Studio, a new division under its umbrella. This wing dedicated to motion design will be headed by design expert Harry Butt.

Nexus Design Studio services include crafting motion design, CG product films and bespoke motion brand identities. This new division plans to embark on a mission to produce disruptive design-first campaigns for brands.

A report in It’s Nice That reveals that with an extensive multi-discipline portfolio, Butt brings his experience of running his own independent animation studio. He has delivered projects for Nike, Sony Music and so on.

“After running my own small animation studio and having the time to experiment over the years, I’m excited to use the well-oiled machine of Nexus Studios to facilitate the weird ideas, the sleek slick motion design, the off-kilter 3D spots – in a quick, agile, responsive manner. Placed here with the raw talent of the studio at our fingertips it all feels a bit like cheating,” said Butt.

Nexus Studios of Lord of the Rings TV series fame is known for their love for motion design. Now this new branch aims to “utilise motion design in a meaningful way.”

The new branch will exist as a unit within the larger studio structure and will focus on the fast-paced production of artwork and animation. They will offer services ranging from graphic aesthetics, typography, social media content, website design, product launch films and so on.