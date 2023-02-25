Revenant Esports became the first Indian organisation to clinch the February monthly finals of the Brawl Stars India Championships. With this, the company hopes to qualify for the World Finals organised by the title’s publisher Supercell.

Competing against eight of the country’s top teams, Revenant triumphed over F/A Akatsuki and F/A Sadge in the quarter-finals and semifinals respectively, and defeated Grinddizers in the final with a 3-0 scoreline.

Commenting on the team’s victory, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We are extremely delighted with the team’s performances. While the Esports landscape in India is changing with numerous titles driving the sector’s growth, Revenant Esports is proud to have competent rosters competing in eight different titles. Our next aim is competing in the World Finals and winning the prestigious tournament.”

Prior to this tournament, the team also emerged victorious in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 1 where they defeated Monarchy by 3-0 in the final.

The Indian Esports industry has been evolving since last year and has expanded into various titles to focus on their development for boosting the sector’s overall growth.