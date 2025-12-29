Netflix unveils new anime season content for 2026

Netflix is set to deliver a full spectrum of anime that spans every genre and stirs every emotion, with an exciting lineup of upcoming titles, with major updates unveiled at recently held annual Jump Festa 2026, held on 20 to 21 December at Makuhari Messe and jointly organised by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Shonen Jump+, V Jump, Jump Square, and Saikyo Jump. New trailers, art, and cast were announced for anime series streaming worldwide on Netflix.

Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Since debuting in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986, Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has captivated readers worldwide with its singular style and unparalleled world-building, surpassing 120 million copies in circulation. The characters’ iconic poses, innovative onomatopoeia, and unforgettable lines have come to define its overwhelming originality, spanning adaptations across anime, video games, stage musicals, and a live-action film. The latest manga arc, The Jojo Lands (Part nine), is currently serialised in Ultra Jump.

At Jump Festa 2026, Steel Ball Run JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure announced its exclusive Netflix premiere date: 19 March 2026, beginning with a special 47-minute ‘first stage’ episode. A brand-new main trailer and fresh character visuals were also revealed, including Sand Man and Pocoloco. The series reunites the creative team behind prior anime adaptations.

Set in late 19th-century America, Steel Ball Run follows the first transcontinental horse race across North America. The story centers on Johnny Joestar, a former horse-racing prodigy who lost the use of his legs, and Gyro Zeppeli, an enigmatic outlaw determined to win at any cost. Drawn together by intertwined fates and hidden motives, the pair form an alliance and embark on a perilous journey- an unprecedented race where every stage brings new danger.

Sakamoto Days S2: Ordinary meets extraordinary in the action series Sakamoto Days. Once the greatest hitman feared by villains and revered by peers, Taro Sakamoto fell in love and retired from his notorious past. Now a plus-sized family man running a mom-and-pop store, he fends off relentless assassin attacks to protect his peaceful life.

Season one, now streaming on Netflix, spent 10 consecutive weeks in the Global Top 10 (Non-English Series) list, building a worldwide following. At Jump Festa 2026, S2 was officially confirmed for global release on Netflix, accompanied by a new teaser trailer and key art.

The extraordinary blend of everyday life and over-the-top action that defines Sakamoto Days is back, as Sakamoto once again faces wave after wave of assassins to protect the peaceful days he holds dear.

One Piece Live Action S2:Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump, remains one of Japan’s most iconic and world-renowned manga, following Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates on their voyage to find the legendary treasure left by Gol D. Roger: the fabled One Piece.

Season two of the live-action adaptation will take place on the perilous seas of the Grand Line, where pirates from all over the world gather, the weather turns unpredictable, and unimaginable creatures defy the laws of nature. The journey unfolds through Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, ultimately leading to the Kingdom of Alabasta.

Two legendary voice actors, who have voiced their characters since their first appearance in the anime will join the Japanese dub cast for season two. Ikue Ōtani will reprise her role as Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hat crew’s beloved ‘doctor’ met on the wintry island nation of Drum Island; and Yuriko Yamaguchi as Miss All Sunday, the mysterious vice president and chief intelligence officer of the secret criminal organisation Baroque Works.

Fans can expect an adventure that surpasses the scale of season one, a new dawn for this monumental project.

A wide range of anime titles are streaming on Netflix, including JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season one through season five, Sakamoto Days season one, and the live-action One Piece season one, among many others:

One Piece

Blue Box

My Hero Academia

Dan Da Dan

Jujutsu Kaisen

Dr.STONE

Spy×Family

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Audiences around the world can look forward to even more exciting anime titles streaming on Netflix in the months to come.