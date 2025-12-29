Masterpiece X brings WorldEngen, AI copilot built for real 3D production workflows

Masterpiece X recently announced the public launch of one of the first AI copilot built for real 3D production workflows, WorldEngen. After nearly 1,000 studios applied for early access, WorldEngen is now publicly available to help professional teams bring leading AI models, their own media, 3D tools, and game engines together in one place to build complete, production-ready 3D scenes.

Generative AI has dramatically accelerated the creation of individual 3D assets such as characters, props, and textures. However, assembling those assets into usable worlds has remained slow and manual. Most AI tools operate in isolation, offering limited creative control and producing results that are difficult to integrate into real production pipelines.

WorldEngen was built to address this gap by acting as an AI copilot for the entire 3D scene-building process. Rather than generating isolated assets, WorldEngen understands project files, selects the right AI models, and connects to professional 3D software for end-to-end scene creation.

Award-winning studios validated WorldEngen, including 3lb Games, the first WorldEngen-Certified Studio.

“We built 3D scenes in hours instead of weeks, and stakeholders were able to iterate in minutes instead of days,” said 3lb Games CEO Robin Moulder. “WorldEngen connected leading AI models directly into the 3D tools we already use, kept everything in one workflow, and reduced project costs by 75 percent.”

“WorldEngen slashed our million-dollar 3D project costs by over 50 per cent,” said Les 7 Doigts / Studio Shaman strategic development and innovation vice president Alexandre Teodoresco. “This is the first AI breakthrough that actually fixes 3D production.”

WorldEngen is designed to give creative directors the same level of control over AI-powered production that developers have come to expect from coding copilots. Teams cut scene creation from weeks to hours.

“WorldEngen was built to give creatives control over their vision,” said Masterpiece X CEO Jonathan Gagné. “It accelerates production so teams can spend less time managing tools and more time doing the creative work they love.”

WorldEngen is now publicly available to studios and creative teams building 3D content for games, interactive media, film, training, and simulation. Teams can use WorldEngen directly or work with a WorldEngen-Certified Studio, a program that vets partners capable of delivering high-quality 3D content using modern AI-driven pipelines.