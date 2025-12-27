Sony YAY! in 2025: anime ascendance, original IP breakthroughs and experiential growth

The year 2025 marked a defining chapter for kids’ and youth-focused channel Sony YAY! as it expanded its footprint across genres including anime, original animation IP and immersive brand-led experiences.

The year also underscored a clear shift in how young audiences consume and connect with content, with stories expected to travel seamlessly across television, streaming, social media and on-ground experiences. As technology and audience expectations evolved rapidly, Sony YAY! responded by strengthening its content ecosystem through strategic collaborations, global partnerships and a growing licensing and merchandise business.

Speaking to Animation Xpress, Sony YAY! business head Ambesh Tiwari, reflected on a year that saw anime cement its mainstream appeal in India, the successful launch of homegrown animated IPs like CID Squad, and experiential platforms such as The Giant Wheel Festival scale into strong engagement and revenue drivers, setting the stage for an even more ambitious 2026.

Here is a glimpse of the email interview:

1.How was 2025 for your company in terms of projects/collaborations/partnerships? Which projects did you work on, in 2025?

Year 2025 has been a landmark year for Sony YAY! marked by exciting growth across anime, original IP, and experiential initiatives. On the anime front, we solidified our position as a premier destination in India by showcasing international favourites such as Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, alongside beloved classics like Shin Chan and Oggy and the Cockroaches. Our collaboration with Crunchyroll accelerated anime acquisitions and original anime co-productions, while partnerships with TV Asahi brought new episodes of Obocchama-kun, creatively produced in Japan and animated in India.

In terms of original IP, the launch of CID Squad, the animated adaptation of one of India’s most cherished investigation franchises, was a standout success. The show attracted strong advertiser interest and further reinforced Sony YAY!’s leadership in original content creation.

On the experiential front, The Giant Wheel Festival (TGWF) scaled impressively, evolving into a unique platform that drives brand engagement and serves as a robust revenue stream. Advertiser confidence grew through partnerships with leading brands such as Suzuki, Boat, Mokobara, Souled Store and Vega supporting our expanding licensing and merchandise ecosystem to meet rising consumer demand.

2.What were some major trends you observed (in 2025) in terms of content, technology, production and global markets?

In 2025, anime became a mainstream part of India’s youth culture, with titles like Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen transcending niche audiences to become cultural staples. Audiences increasingly expect storytelling that works across TV, streaming, social, and live experiences, pushing content strategies to be ecosystem-driven rather than platform-centric. Indian animation IPs are gaining global traction, as seen with CID Squad reflecting India’s rising creative stature. The market is also showing readiness to embrace animation for adult audiences, opening new avenues for storytelling. Meanwhile, offline experiential properties have seen renewed momentum, as families seek meaningful engagement beyond screens.

3.Can you elaborate on the major challenges (technology, economy, etc.) your company faced in 2025, and how you addressed them?

The year 2025 has been a wonderful year, with audiences experiencing our content in multiple ways across platforms, touchpoints, and formats. At the same time, one of the key challenges we faced was keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology and audience expectations across multiple platforms. Meeting the demand for high-quality content that works seamlessly on TV, streaming, social, and live experiences required constant innovation in production workflows and technology adoption.

To address this, we focused on building sustainable revenue streams through licensing and merchandise, collaborating with brands that resonate strongly with youth audiences. Partnerships with companies like Suzuki, Boat, Mokobara, Souled Store and Vega not only enhanced brand engagement but also strengthened our content ecosystem and supported our growing IP portfolio.

4.How does 2026 look for your organisation, and how do you see the industry evolving?

The year 2026 promises exciting developments for the Shin-chan franchise, with the launch of brand-new episodes and films to further deepen its connection with Indian audiences. Building on the strong fan base and sustained popularity of the IP, these new offerings will introduce fresh storylines ensuring the content remains culturally relevant and engaging across age groups.

Alongside content launches, India’s position as a global animation hub is strengthening rapidly, driven by abundant technical talent, improved production infrastructure, and expanding international partnerships. The continued growth of anime consumption, coupled with diverse original IPs and immersive live experiences, will further cement India’s leadership in the AVGC ecosystem.