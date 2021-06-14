Netflix drops teaser of the new animated series ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’

Netflix dropped the official teaser of the soon-to-release action-packed animated series that gave fans a first look at Kevin Smith’s revival of He-Man in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The short clip is sure to transport you back to the ‘80s and will remind you of the muscle-bound cartoon form that first graced our screens way back then. The cartoon superhero series will resume the story from where the classic TV show left off.

The series is set on the mythical planet of Eternia and tells the story of Prince Adam, the son of Eternia’s rulers. After being bestowed with superpowers by the sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Prince Adam transforms into the heroic He-Man and is tasked with protecting Eternia from his nemesis Skeletor and other villains. From the opening shot of Castle Grayskull, we can safely say that everything looks exactly like it did in the ‘80s series or even better. The characters are shown using a similar design and simple palettes, but are more detailed, better-looking, and more accurate representations of the original action figures.

With the song Holding Out For A Hero playing in the background, the action-packed video sees Skeletor, the main supervillain of the series, still trying to enact his plan of ruling over the universe, only to be confronted by He-Man, the “most powerful man in the universe”. The official plot synopsis reads: After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Produced by Mattel Television and animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the new He-Man series was developed by Kevin Smith, who has written several superhero comic books featuring Green Hornet, Spider-Man, and Green Arrow. The cast of Masters of the Universe includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood as He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, and Stephen Root as Cringer.

The Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer was revealed as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week virtual event. Fans will once again see the heroic He-Man coming to blows with his nemesis Skeletor in the new two-part series. The first five episodes of part one will premiere on Netflix on 23 July. A release date for part two is yet to be announced.

Based on the plastic toys created by Mattel, Inc., the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe made its television debut in September 1983 and became a popular cartoon show for young audiences. The upcoming show will take you on a trip down memory lane and is full of muscle-men punching each other.