Dandelooo and Vivi Film to co-produce animated series ‘The Upside Down River’

Dandelooo and Vivi Film have announced a partnership to co-produce and co-finance the new animated series The Upside Down River. Dandelooo’s animation studio Ooolala in la Cartoucherie, Valence (France) will produce the new 2D animation in co-operation with Canal+ Family. Directed by Paul Leluc (The Wolf, The Long Long Holiday), the series targeted at eight to 12 year olds and will commence production at the end of this year.

The Upside Down River is adapted from the amazing children’s novel La riviere a l’envers by leading French children’s author Jean Claude Mourlevat, winner of the 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA). Jean-Claude Mourlevat is the first French laureate to receive this year’s award, the world’s largest prize for children’s literature. Published by Editis Group, La riviere a l’envers has sold over one million copies in France and numerous countries including Japan, China, South Korea, Russia, Spain, and Germany. The English version will be published worldwide by Andersen Press in 2022.

Commenting on the co-production Vivi Film producer Veerle Appelmans said, “We have a heart for authentic imagery and touching stories. That is why we fell head over heels for Upside Down River! We look forward to co-producing this poetic and beautiful coming of age series.” Dandelooo co-founder Emmanuele Petry Sirvin added, “My partner Jean-Baptiste Wery and I are so excited to be able to bring to ‘screen life’ this wonderful book, the kind of story you will always remember your whole life. It’s so rare to find a magical composition of adventure, friendship, fantasy, nature and strong emotions and we feel privileged that Jean Claude has accepted our desire to adapt his masterpiece and to collaborate with Vivi Film on this amazing project.”

The Upside Down River is an adventurous quest in a poetic fantasy world following Hannah’s search for water drops from the Qjar river in order to heal her sacred bird. She’s followed in her hunt by Tomek, a shy boy, whose world is turned upside down when she enters his shop.

Dandelooo is a French award-winning creative company based in Paris dedicated to the development, production and distribution of original and ambitious animated programs. Vivi Film, founded by Viviane Vanfleteren, is an independent Belgian film production company with over 30 years of experience.

The Upside Down River is expected to release tentatively during mid-2023 and Dandelooo is responsible for the animated series’ worldwide distribution.