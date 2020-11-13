Netflix announces 2D animated movie musical ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

Arlo the Alligator Boy is set to turn heads with its streaming premiere on Netflix. The streamer has announced a new 2D animated movie musical Arlo the Alligator Boy and series I ❤️ Arlo from creator Ryan Crego (Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, Puss in Boots, Shrek Forever After).

The animated feature follows Arlo to New York City as he searches the Big Apple for his long lost father. His adventures in the city will inform and inspire the follow-up I ❤️ Arlo series. The 20-part series, set to premiere in 2021 has Arlo and his friends helping to bring an abandoned seaside neighbourhood back to life.

“The story of Arlo and his friends has been with me for nearly a decade, and I am beyond thrilled to finally have a chance to share his musical journey with the world,” Crego said in a statement. “Arlo is a character who is so full of hope and overflowing with positivity, even when the odds are stacked against him. That optimism and joy is reflected in every song of the movie and the series, and we can’t wait for audiences around the world to sing along with him.”

The voice cast for both movie and series includes singer and American Idol contestant Michael J. Woodard, Grammy-nominated musician Mary Lambert (Same Love), Michael Flea Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Annie Potts (Toy Story), Tony Hale (Veep), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye), Haley Tju (Trinkets), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls) and Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Crego will serve as the executive producer and director for the movie and executive producer and showrunner for the series. Blake Lemons (Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, Sanjay and Craig) will serve as the supervising producer on the movie and co-executive producer on the series. The projects will also feature original music by Alex Geringas (Trolls, Home) and original songs by Crego and Geringas.