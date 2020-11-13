Fox orders animated workplace comedy ‘Greater Good’

Fox has announced yet another animated series in development titled Greater Good. The project comes from American Dad! co-creator Mike Barker and Comedy Bang! Bang! director Stoney Sharp who will serve as writers and executive producers on the Fox Entertainment production.

The news comes a day after the announcement of the hybrid animated-single-camera comedy Demi-God in development at the channel.

Greater Good asks whether the world is worth saving. It is a workplace comedy about an international team of highly qualified but socially remedial misfits working and living in a hi-tech laboratory in the middle of rural Oklahoma. The characters must navigate petty office politics and challenging interpersonal relationships in order to band together and save the world… for the Greater Good.

Barker is a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on American Dad! (co-created with Seth MacFarlane and Matt Weitzman) and Family Guy. He has won the Writers Guild of America award for Father of the Pride. He has also served as a writer/supervising producer on The PJs.

Sharp has directed episodes of Hulu’s I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, ABC’s Broken and Billy on The Street, Cinematic Titanic, UCB Comedy Originals, Funny or Die, and Hood Adjacent with James Davis in addition to several episodes of Comedy Bang Bang!