Mondo TV joins Toon2Tango and Ja Film on ‘Monster Loving Maniacs’

Mondo TV and Toon2Tango are teaming up along with Ja Film and Ginger Pictures for a new 2D-animated series Monster Loving Maniacs.

The 52 x 11’ gender-neutral adventure-comedy is targeted for six to nine year olds.

The story focuses on three kids who are being trained as monster hunters by their tough old grandfather, who has spent many years in the business. The only problem is that Edith, Ernest and Bo love dangerous paranormal creatures and want to protect them, while Grandpa Arthur, however, prefers to capture monsters and keep them in suspended animation in a prison in his basement.

Mondo TV president and CEO Matteo Corradi said, “Monster Loving Maniacs has a brilliant team of writers, actors and producers behind it and its winning combination of comedy, fantasy and spooky thrills has really struck a chord with broadcasters. This is one of the first productions in our collaboration with Toon2Tango and a sign of great things ahead.”

Toon2Tango founder, CEO and executive producer Ulli Stoef added, “Our collaboration with Mondo TV brings together a vast amount of experience and expertise in producing great kids’ TV – and Monster Loving Maniacs is a wonderful addition to the superb portfolios of both companies. It’s funny, thrilling and full of wild characters and great storylines. We’re certain kids will love it.”

Monster Loving Maniacs is only one among a number of other projects on which Mondo and Toon2Tango have been collaborating. The team has plans to develop at least eight new animated TV series in the next four years.