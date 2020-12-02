9 Story Media Group announces the official release of ‘Angela’s Christmas Wish’

9 Story Media Group, parent company of Brown Bag Films, is thrilled to announce the official release of Angela’s Christmas Wish, the sequel to the Daytime Emmy nominated special Angela’s Christmas. Angela’s Christmas Wish launched on 1 December on Netflix, and shares the story of Angela and her family as they set out on a new holiday themed adventure.

Angela’s Christmas made its global debut on Netflix in 2018 and became an instant holiday classic, garnering three Emmy nominations, a Parent’s Choice Gold Award and the Dove seal of approva l. Named one of TIME Magazine’s 10 Best Christmas Movies for Kids on Netflix.

Depicted in stunning CG animation, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming story of a determined little girl who sets out on an adventure to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Set one year after the events of Angela’s Christmas, this tender and funny story is all about the importance of family and togetherness. Featuring a heart-warming ballad performed by Angela’s character, 11-year oldLucy O’Connell also stars four time Golden Globe Nominee Caitriona Balfe, best known for her role in Outlanders.

We are excited to send out Angela’s message of hope and togetherness and look forward to seeing it spread through the hearts and homes of families this Christmas. Writer and director Damien O’Connor would love to talk with you about Angela’s Christmas Wish and why it’s so important in this current climate.