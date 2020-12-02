One Animation serves uo ‘Oddbods’ meal time fun with Keco

One Animation has secured a deal with renowned packaging manufacturer Keco for its three-time Emmy Award nominated animated preschool series Oddbods. The partnership will see Keco create bespoke sustainable and responsibly sourced children’s meal boxes branded with the globally loved Oddbods characters.

Launching this month, the premium takeaway meal boxes will be available at 7000 fish and chip shops across the UK and will feature an Oddbodspop-out character for children to play with. The boxes will also be plastic free and use FSC sustainably sourced paperboard.

One Animation SVP commercial development USA & EMEA Rob Spindley said: “As we continue to extend the global footprint of Oddbods, bringing sustainable and plastic free products to the market is very important to us. We are very much looking forward to working with the team at Keco Ltd to create an engaging and fun meal time experience in an environmentally responsible way.”

Keco managing director Jamie Kearns added: “Keco is excited to be working with One Animation to showcase the globally renowned series, Oddbods. Children throughout the UK and Ireland will be able to engage with the characters as they invent their own storylines or recreate scenes from this much-loved, Emmy Award-nominated animated series. These takeaway branded meal boxes will perfectly capture Oddbods and children will enjoy assembling and playing with their favourite characters, safe in the knowledge that all materials used are both plastic free and sustainably sourced.”

Oddbods is a globally loved, three-time Emmy Award-nominated, non-dialogue comedy featuring seven adorable, highly unique pals. Together, despite their differences, they survive the perils of everyday life, unintentionally turning ordinary situations into unexpected, extraordinary and always humorous events. The quirky but totally charming Oddbodscelebrate individuality in a funny, warm and unexpected way. After all, there’s a little odd in everyone! Oddbods’innovative app Oddbods Oddlife, designed with facial recognition technology to help kids learn healthy habits, has recently been nominated for a Kidscreen Award in the Best Game App – Original category.