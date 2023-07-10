European animation studio Millimages will present a one-off Molang apparel capsule collection and six limited-edition collectible figurines at Japan Expo 2023.

Taking place in Paris from 13 to 16 July, the range of products will be available to purchase exclusively at the Molang pop-up shop during the four-day event at stand no. J183.

Based on the illustration of Korean artist Hye Ji Yoon and the creation of the Molang universe by French author Marie Caroline Villand, Millimages started producing the TV series in 2015. It now has over 312 episodes and has been sold in 195 countries.

The products around the IP, designed in Millimages’ Paris offices, include organic cotton T-shirts and tote bags, six collectible figurines presented in mystery packaging, Soft Lamp, stationery and plushies. Concurrently, Millimages’ publishing partner Editions Dupuis will have signing sessions for the Molang comic book at their stand.

Japan Expo takes place in Paris every July and is the largest convention on Japanese culture in the world. The event invites participants to enjoy and learn about Japanese pop culture, artists, food, lifestyle, etc. Launched in 1999 with about 2400 attendees, today the Expo hosts around 250,000 visitors a year, and has expanded to include European and American pop culture as well.

Millimages head of communication, brand image & marketing Mathilde Bayle commented, “Japan Expo is the ideal place for Molang to connect with its fans. Not only does the show attract a large number of Gen Z participants, but it also showcases lots of innovative concepts in the world of pop culture and digital media, an excellent cross section of both Molang and Millimages’ core targets.”

Japan Expo comes close on the heels of a several Molang events including a pop-up promotion at the Magna Carta gift shop in Paris where participants could win free entries to the Expo (as well as other gifts like plushes, nightlights, and stickers), and the global launch of a 73-piece capsule collection featuring unisex cuts, streetwear, dresses, pyjamas, and pop accessories.