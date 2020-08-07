Laika celebrates 15th anniversary

Laika Studios celebrates 15 years of animation magic. Laika has pushed the boundaries of family entertainment and animated movies, redefining how stories can be told through the art form.

The studio began its cinematic journey with Coraline in 2009, continuing with ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019). All five films featured Laika’s innovative 3D stop-motion and CG hybrid technique.

All the animated features have been nominated for Academy Awards and PGA Awards for Best Animated Feature along with winning critics’ awards, multiple Annie Awards, and a VES Award. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA Award and scored an Oscar nomination for visual effects, only the second time in history an animated feature had made the cut.

Earlier this year, Missing Link took home the Golden Globe Award. ParaNorman was cited as the year’s best animated feature by more critics’ groups than any other film in 2012 and Coraline was named one of the American Film Institute’s Top 10 Films of the year. In 2016, Laika received the Scientific & Technology Oscar for its innovation in 3D printing in facial animation.

To mark the studio’s anniversary, all five of their Oscar-nominated films are available to own or rent on demand at special pricing. Participating digital platforms include Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon Prime Video Store, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Sony Playstation Video, Microsoft Movies & TV, Redbox On Demand, and FandangoNOW.