Kids’ favourite ‘Motu Patlu’ completes 1000 episodes in eight years

Motu Patlu

Motu Patlu, the award winning homegrown animated show achieves 1000-episode milestone. Produced by Cosmos-Maya, it’s the first Indian animated show to complete 1000 episodes in less than a decade.

Launched in October 2012 on Nickelodeon, Motu Patlu has captivated millions of viewers across the world and has enjoyed a consistent top TV rating. It has successfully managed to retain its top-tier position in the BARC weekly rankings for over five years.

The popular animated series has also significantly contributed to the ratings of the kids channel. Currently airing on TV and digital platforms in 250 countries in nine languages, Motu Patlu has garnered above 6.5 billion views from international audiences on Cosmos owned YouTube channel, WowKidz (multi-channel animation brand).

Commenting on this brilliant achievement, Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta said, “Through Motu Patlu we have created the Indian version of Laurel and Hardy. Our IP creation journey began with it and it’s a great moment for us to see it complete 1000 episodes and maintain the interest of the kids for eight years. It is a huge achievement for the entire team that has created 1000+ stories in less than a decade for this show. As we now move to a new phase with Motu Patlu going international, we hope that kids continue to watch the show and love it to help achieve the next milestone.”

Apart from the TV series, the show has spawned 20 TV films, a full feature that currently streams online for Indian audiences on VOOT Kids, and maintains an average viewership of 4.8 million views per 11-minute video.

The two popular cartoon show characters have come a long way to become bona fide Indian pop culture icons and achieved cult status. Cosmos-Maya kind of revolutionised the entire industry with this powerful, emotionally engaging and consistently popular story. The characters have found a place at the Madame Tussauds in New Delhi, becoming a key attraction and the first Indian animated characters to have their wax statues at the reputable museum.

Among its many monikers of success, Google had declared it to be the most popular animation show in the world, two years in a row. The winner of the ‘Most Popular Show’ for consecutive five years at the Kids’ Choice Awards, Motu Patlu has been winning top honours everywhere. The show also holds the distinction of being the only show in the world to achieve this milestone in a record span of less than eight years.

Further adding on this occasion, Motu Patlu creative director Suhas Kadav stated, “The milestone is a celebration for us as it approves our belief in meaningful entertainment. The show has beautifully weaved the journey of these two friends and their quirks. Our characters started their journey from Furfuri nagar and travelled internationally and added more colour and culture to their stories. The show has set trends, won the hearts of the audiences for its storyline and made records, and we couldn’t be prouder. As it makes the 1000-episode mark, we are sure that Motu Patlu will keep raising the bar and continue to be the audience favourite by delivering exciting storylines”