Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! announce exciting programming line-up for August and September

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, free-go-to platforms that provide access to popular animated shows to kids and families have announced a slate of exciting programming and special episodes to keep kids engaged and entertained throughout August and September.
There are seasonal summer episodes like LEGO City Jungle Rumble and Barbie: The Sweetest Journey and four mega-popular series joining the Kabillion lineup for the first time this month, for back-to-learning!
With the action-packed animated series Angry Birds and Monster High Ghoul Squad, the school-age set will be racing to finish their schoolwork so they can tune in, while preschoolers can enjoy musical fun and learning with YouTube sensation Little Baby Bum as well as Giligilis. Young viewers can also get into the school groove by having a retro dance party with Dream Defender and joining Bobby as he survives his first day of school in Bobby’s World.
Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, which offers quality, age-appropriate entertainment for kids, is available on-demand across most cable and satellite and streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sling, and XUMO.
Kabillion also offers a Freebies section, giving fans even more ways to enjoy their favourite shows! Freebies offers printable/downloadable word searches and colouring pages featuring characters and scenes from the various series so kids can let their creativity run wild.
Below, is the complete list of programming this August and September on the channels :
Summer-themed episodes all August long –
On Kabillion
LEGO City Jungle Rumble #1
LEGO City Jungle Rumble #2
LEGO City Jungle Rumble #3
WWE: We All Scream For Ice Cream
WWE: Sundae In The Park With Punk
On Kabillion Girls Rule!
Bobby’s World: Fish Tales
Barbie: The Sweetest Journey
Bobby’s World: Beach Blanket Bobby
Bobby’s World: See America Last
Bobby’s World: Swim By Me
Chloe: A Camping We Will Go!
Back to School Programming throughout August and September –
On Kabillion
Dream Defender: I Walked with Teacher
Dream Defender: Patel Mans up
Dream Defender: Dancing with the ‘80s
Nexo Knights: Back to School
WWE: Cafeteria Chaos
WWE: Hot Enough For Ya?
Wild Grinders: Good Dog, Bad Dog Academy
Wild Grinders: School Daze
On Kabillion Girls Rule!
Bobby’s World: Total Recess
Bobby’s World: The Play’s The Thing
Bobby’s World: No Sale
Chloe’s Closet: Preschool Musical
LEGO Friends: Dolphin Cruise
Sabrina: Ice Giant for Tea
Sabrina: Chariots of Fear