Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! announce exciting programming line-up for August and September

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, free-go-to platforms that provide access to popular animated shows to kids and families have announced a slate of exciting programming and special episodes to keep kids engaged and entertained throughout August and September.

There are seasonal summer episodes like LEGO City Jungle Rumble and Barbie: The Sweetest Journey and four mega-popular series joining the Kabillion lineup for the first time this month, for back-to-learning!

With the action-packed animated series Angry Birds and Monster High Ghoul Squad, the school-age set will be racing to finish their schoolwork so they can tune in, while preschoolers can enjoy musical fun and learning with YouTube sensation Little Baby Bum as well as Giligilis. Young viewers can also get into the school groove by having a retro dance party with Dream Defender and joining Bobby as he survives his first day of school in Bobby’s World.

Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!, which offers quality, age-appropriate entertainment for kids, is available on-demand across most cable and satellite and streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sling, and XUMO.

Kabillion also offers a Freebies section, giving fans even more ways to enjoy their favourite shows! Freebies offers printable/downloadable word searches and colouring pages featuring characters and scenes from the various series so kids can let their creativity run wild.

Below, is the complete list of programming this August and September on the channels :

Summer-themed episodes all August long –

On Kabillion

LEGO City Jungle Rumble #1

LEGO City Jungle Rumble #2

LEGO City Jungle Rumble #3

WWE: We All Scream For Ice Cream

WWE: Sundae In The Park With Punk

On Kabillion Girls Rule!

Bobby’s World: Fish Tales

Barbie: The Sweetest Journey

Bobby’s World: Beach Blanket Bobby

Bobby’s World: See America Last

Bobby’s World: Swim By Me

Chloe: A Camping We Will Go!

Back to School Programming throughout August and September –

On Kabillion

Dream Defender: I Walked with Teacher

Dream Defender: Patel Mans up

Dream Defender: Dancing with the ‘80s

Nexo Knights: Back to School

WWE: Cafeteria Chaos

WWE: Hot Enough For Ya?

Wild Grinders: Good Dog, Bad Dog Academy

Wild Grinders: School Daze

On Kabillion Girls Rule!

Bobby’s World: Total Recess

Bobby’s World: The Play’s The Thing

Bobby’s World: No Sale

Chloe’s Closet: Preschool Musical

LEGO Friends: Dolphin Cruise

Sabrina: Ice Giant for Tea

Sabrina: Chariots of Fear