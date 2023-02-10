The first official trailer for the upcoming animated crossover film Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen part one, in which the members of DC’s top superhero team unexpectedly find themselves in the anime-inspired world of Remnant, has been released by Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Superman (Chandler Riggs), Batman (Nat Wolff), Wonder Woman (Natalie Alyn Lind), Vixen (Ozioma Akagha), the Flash (David Errigo Jr.), Green Lantern (Jeannie Tirado), and Cyborg are among the notable DC heroes who appear in the trailer as RWBY-fied avatars. Along with their personal companions Jaune Arc (Miles Luna), Nora Valkyrie (Samantha Ireland), and Lie Ren, RWBY’s four main protagonists Ruby Rose (Lindsay Jones), Weiss Schnee (Kara Eberle), Blake Belladonna (Arryn Zech), and Yang Xiao Long (Barbara Dunkelman) are also present and accounted for. In addition, the video description of the teaser indicates that starting on Tuesday, 25 April, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen part one will be accessible digitally as well as on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs.

The official synopsis of Super Heroes & Huntsmen reads: The Justice League is facing off against a new horror: adolescence! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they’ve also been transformed into teenagers. Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant — Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang — find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything they know?

RWBY’s showrunner Kerry Shawcross has directed the film whereas Meghan Fitzmartin has written the script.

The animated movie is based on the DC digital-first limited series RWBY/Justice League, which debuted in 2021. Despite this, the movie won’t be an exact replica of the comic. The film has the story premise of the beloved superheroes being transferred to the world of Remnant and having to adapt to their new environment, however, the comic takes place in an alternate version of RWBY canon where versions of the Justice League members already exist in the show’s universe.

The animated film, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen part one will release on 25 April.