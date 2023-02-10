Apple TV+ released the trailer for the return of Pretzel and the Puppies, premiering globally on Friday 24 February. The upcoming show is based on the beloved canine from the classic book Pretzel by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of Curious George.

The series stars the voice talents of Emmy Award winner Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), Nasim Pedrad (Chad, Aladdin), Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton.

Meet Pretzel, the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and “make their bark” on their friends and neighbours in their hometown of Muttgomery.

Learning Policy Institute Senior Research Fellow Dr. Tony Wagner and author of the book Creating Innovators: The Making of Young People Who Will Change the World, serves as the play, passion, purpose expert through the Apple TV+ change makers initiative.

The Apple Original series hails from HarperCollins Productions (Carmen Sandiego, The Oregon Trail), part of HarperCollins Publishers. Pretzel and the Puppies is executive produced by showrunner Steve Altiere (Dinotrux, Dragons: Rescue Riders), Caroline Fraser, HarperCollins productions head, and Ricardo Curtis and Wes Lui from House of Cool. Jennifer Contrucci of HarperCollins productions serves as co-executive producer.