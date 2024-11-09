‘Ice Age 6’ and ‘Tron: Ares’ announced on first day of D23 Brazil

Disney live action, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios announced new projects such as Ice Age 6 and Tron: Ares at the first day of D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience at Arena D23 by Bradesco/Visa.

The fan event which took place through 10 November at The Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil, featured extensive programming with diverse panels and presentations, offerings on the show floor and the D23 Brazil Store Mercado Libre.

Hosted by Brazilian actor Otaviano Costa (Watercolors of Love) and Carol Moreira, the event featured studio leaders, including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer Jared Bush, Pixar film production EVP Jonas Rivera and Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

The major announcement of the event was that Ice Age 6 is officially in production. Manny, Diego, Ellie, Sid, Scrat and Baby Scrat are heading back to the big screen in an epic animated adventure. To celebrate the announcement, a short video was also released, featuring returning cast members Ray Romano (The Irishman), Queen Latifah (Chicago) and John Leguizamo (Spawn), who will also be joined by Denis Leary (Family Guy) and Simon Pegg (The Boys) in the new film. More details and cast announcements will be revealed at a future date.

Another anticipated announcement included Tron: Ares, which opens in theatres 10 October, 2025. Fans were treated to a special look of the film featuring Jared Leto (Zack Snyder’s Justice League). The story follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.

Other projects showcased have already been announced at the main D23 Expo. These included Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney’s Snow White and Lilo and Stitch. Pixar Animation Studios’ projects teased during the event include Elio, Hoppers, Toy Story 5 and Incredibles 3 while Walt Disney Animation Studios projects announced during the event were Moana 2 and Zootopia 2.

The name “D23” pays homage to the animation powerhouse’s journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney’s over 100-year history.