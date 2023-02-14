Brazilian’s top children’s franchise Monica and Friends (Turma da Mônica) has since 1959 spawned countless comic books, toys and animated and live action series and films. In October 2022 Monica landed its first 3D project with Vamos Brincar com a Turma da Mônica (Let’s Play with Monica and Friends in a free translation) available on Giga Gloob app for Brazil. It fell to the Hype Animation team the task to animate the series produced by Mauricio de Sousa Produções.

The first episode is now available on YouTube. Vamos Brincar com a Turma da Mônica is a preschool TV series for four years old boys and girls. Each episode is seven minutes long and 52 episodes have been produced so far.

“Monica and Friends is part of Brazilian culture. It is very rewarding to see how much care the whole team has put into this project starring the characters created by Mauricio de Sousa. We have six decades to honour,” said Hype Animation CEO Gabriel Garcia.

Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali, Cascão and Milena will explore the world through games and experiments, with lots of music and fun. All of this is always under the watchful and astute eye of the rabbit Sansão, Monica’s inseparable adventure partner, who takes on a very special role.

Vamos Brincar com a Turma da Mônica is produced by MSP with animation by Hype Animation, sound by Ultrassom Music Ideas, in co-production with Giga Gloob, Gloobinho e Globoplay.

Hype is part of the largest collective animation studio in Latin America, Los Amigos, responsible for the Angry Birds Bubble Trouble (2020) show. Their most recent works include the animated series Taina and the Amazon’s Guardians (2018) and Guitar & Drum (2019) co-produced with Punkrobot.