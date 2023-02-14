Cyber Group Studios, a producer and distributor of animated series for children and families worldwide, best known for its award-winning preschool show Gigantosaurus, has expanded its relationship with Splash Entertainment, the multi-award-winning children’s entertainment studio, to include exclusive distribution of the company’s entire catalogue of shows, including original Splash series Chloe’s Closet, Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch, Norm of the North and more. Last year, Cyber Group Studios joined forces with Splash Entertainment, one of the independent animation studios in North America and a producer of top quality, award-winning CGI and 2D animation, to form CyberSplash, a Paris-based entity, to create and produce original animated series and feature films for kids and families around the world.

Cyber Group Studios chairman and CEO Dominique Bourse said, “We are delighted to broaden our partnership with Splash Entertainment. Their great series will enrich our best-in-class offerings to our partners around the world and strengthen our position as a one-stop shop destination for our clients across age groups, genres and animation styles.”

Splash Entertainment co-founder and partner Mike Young said, “We are thrilled to place our catalogue with the outstanding distribution team at Cyber Group Studios. We are looking forward to expanding our offerings with new projects from CyberSplash as well as with movies and new series from Splash Entertainment.”

Splash Entertainment’s extensive catalogue contains more than 500 hours of international and European content airing in more than 180 territories worldwide and is available in many different languages. The company’s programming roster features a wide array of evergreen and holiday-themed series that resonate with audiences everywhere. Splash Entertainment’s shows have won numerous honours, including 13 Daytime Emmy Awards, 15 Parents Choice Awards, and a BAFTA Award, among many others.

Further adding to the content offerings are new shows under the CyberSplash banner, to be led by the debut project Family Rocks, a preschool series about the first modern family of the stone age. The 78×7’ digital cutout show is a co-production with the award-winning Israel-based Ananey Studios.