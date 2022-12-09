The first season of Angry Birds Bubble Trouble inspired by the adorable characters in Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s Angry Birds Dream Blast game, premiered in 2020. Rovio recently revealed that the daydreaming birdies are back for a second season full of fun, games, and playful adventures on the Angry Birds YouTube Channel.

The second season of Angry Birds Bubble Trouble has been created in collaboration with Red Animation Studio, who have pulled out all of the stops to bring the Bubble Trouble world to life.

“This season is even more visually appealing than season one, and a big thanks for that goes to the Red Animation Studio. The series was created with a mix of 2D and 3D and the daydreaming sequences Red Animation created partly in 2D are really beautiful. Also one special thing about this series is that one of the episodes features actual products from Venum, our consumer product licensee. The episode will feature Angry Birds boxing gear for children from their latest collection. It’s great that we can tie this partnership into the series and encourage kids to get active and find a positive outlet for their emotions,” said Rovio brand licensing head Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala.

With their new adventures taking the flock into Pig City, it was down to Red Animation Studio to give viewers a look at this new setting through the eyes of our birdy protagonists.

“For Angry Birds Bubble Trouble season two, we created a whole city! Streets, parks, forests, and a castle, as well as new characters with vibrant colors and textures with a “painted” finish. The animation style is snappy, 2-frame 3D, with key poses and breakdowns created by 2D animators integrated with 2D Animation and VFX,” said Red Animation Studio CEO Milton Guerrero.

Fans of the first season, will be happy to see their favorite characters returning, including Red, Bomb, Chuck, and Stella. Only this time, the birds will be joined by more piggy characters, even coming beak-to-snout with her royal highness, Queen Pig – a first for any Angry Birds series.

This time, the flock leaves the safety of their bubble garden, and finds themselves faced with life in the big city. Thrust into the center of a bustling metropolis, the birds must learn how to make new friends, earn an honest living, and try to stay out of trouble in a city so full of pigs – it’s called Pig City.

Explore Pig City when Angry Birds Bubble Trouble season two comes to the Angry Birds YouTube Channel on 10 December. Further distribution will be handled by Rovio partner, CAKE Entertainment. Tag along with the flock in a new adventure in 28 one and a half minute episodes.