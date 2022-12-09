The Skyesports SEA Championship is set to return with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. From 12 December to 18 December, the top 10 female MLBB teams from across Southeast Asia will lock horns for a share of the $10,000 prize pool and the title of champions.

Ten teams have been directly invited to this online all-female tournament. These are as follows:

Bigetron Era (Indonesia)

GPX Basreng (Indonesia)

RRQ Mika (Indonesia)

MBR Delphyne (Indonesia)

Smart Omega (Philippines)

Rocka Azure (Philippines)

Impunity Starlets (Cambodia)

IDNS WINX (Thailand)

Rose Ophelia (Malaysia)

Reborn (Singapore)

The 10 teams will compete across the group stage and the playoffs to determine the champions. For the group stage, they will be split into two groups (A and B). Each group will feature a single round-robin BO1 with the top three teams advancing to the Playoffs.

In the Playoffs, the winner of each group will receive a bye to the second round. The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to determine the champions. All matches will be a best-of-three, except for Grand Finals which will be a best-of-seven.

Fans can catch the action live on the Skyesports YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook handles.

Commenting on the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “Skyesports has always focused on diversification and this tournament adds a new and exciting game to our portfolio. We are excited to support the female teams of the region with this competition and look forward to bringing more MLBB events for SEA soon.”

The $10,000 prize pool will be split as follows: