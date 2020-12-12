New series ‘Angry Birds Bubble Trouble’ debuts on YouTube

The first season of Angry Birds Bubble Trouble, a 3D short series starring the Angry Birds flock will be released on Angry Birds channel. The first episode Jumping In is already live, with a new instalment rolling out every week for free worldwide.

Angry Birds Bubble Trouble is produced in partnership between the game’s studio Rovio Entertainment and Los Amigos, a joint venture between Hype Animation (Brazil), PunkRobot (Chile) and Red Animation Studios (Peru), responsible for all the creative aspects and animation. It is inspired by Rovio’s game Angry Birds Dream Blast.

The 20x one-minute series explores the childhood of the well-known characters Red, Bomb, Chuck, Stella and Silver and their games, imagination and rivalries.

The series is created and written by Jordan Nugem, executive produced by Gabriel Garcia, Milton Guerreiro, and Pato Escala, and directed by Fabiano Pandolfi.

“The Angry Birds are part of our pop culture,” commented Nugem. “All of these characters already exist; however, creative freedom was given to us to shape these characters and their world. It is very beautiful to see how much affection the whole team has put into this project. It is certainly a proof of the quality and commitment of animation professionals in Latin America.”

Founded at the beginning of 2020, the collective allows for real-time integrated production between the three countries. Angry Birds Bubble Trouble is the group’s first released work.