Honey Bunny treat young fans to YAY! Christmas Brunch at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Kids favourite and popular cat duo Honey-Bunny, with their hilarious camaraderie and antics have delighted and amused kids. Recently, Sony YAY! teamed up with JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar to curate a Honey-Bunny themed special brunch titled YAY! Christmas Brunch on Sunday, 20 December at JW Cafe.

Giving young fans an enjoyable experience of the adorable duo up close and personal, the association witnessed Sony YAY! and JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar delight kids and patrons via a feast of delectable cuisines – inspired by the show Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal, along with a series of interactive games, dance and a selfie booth to take home the fun memories. The event was also attended by popular TV celebrities including child artist Ruhanika Dhawan, Indraneil Sengupta, Barkha Bisht Sengupta and their daughter and many others.

Commenting on this initiative, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre! Business head Leena Lele Dutta said, “It has been our constant endeavour to curate the finest offerings through relevant touchpoints for our young fans. This association was yet another initiative to bring a smile on the face of the fans of Honey Bunny with an opportunity to engage with the character beyond the show. We wish to make this festive season a joyous one for all the kids and build a lasting bond with their favourite characters.”

It was all things Honey-Bunny at the JW Café whose special – themed décor added to the festive mood. This was followed by the Honey Bunny themed brunch hosted by the popular cat pair. The team of culinary maestros headed by executive chef Anshuman Bali at the hotel curated a range of desserts and main-course in true Honey Bunny flavours for kids to relish. It was then time for the awesome twosome to shake a leg with young fans on the title track of Honey-Bunny ka Jholmaal, click innumerable pictures at the YAY-selfie booth, play fun games and hand out uber-cool YAY! merchandise and Honey-Bunny themed confectionaries. Enthusiasm hit its peak when the kids of Door Step school also joined in the festive cheer.

Honey-Bunny celebrated the essence of Christmas Cheer by bringing together kids, families and patrons to enjoy a memorable meal inspired by their favourite show.

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar general manager Dietmar Kielnhofer mentioned, “We are ecstatic to collaborate with Sony YAY! for this fun brunch. The association comes at the perfect time – when everyone is in a festive mood. Our hearts are filled with joy seeing kids and parents enjoy this Sunday Brunch and create family memories forever.”