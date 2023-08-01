Netflix is all set to bring an anime adaptation of hit manga Good Night World that will begin streaming on 12 October. The original manga is written by Uru Okabe and has been published in Ura Sunday and MangaONE by Shogakukan since 2016.

The upcoming show features a family seeking salvation as a pseudo-family in an online game.

The description reads: A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household. This is a broken family, and none of its members know that they are all players in an online game.

The star cast of the anime series includes Daisuke Hirose as Ichi/Taichiro Arima, Nobunaga Shimazaki as AAAAA/Asuma Arima, Akio Otsuka as Shiro/Kojiro Arima, Aya Endo as May/Miyabi Arima, Aoi Yuki as Pico, Ryohei Kimura as Leon, Hiroki Nanami as Sasumata, Kenjiro Tsuda as Shigatera, Rie Takahashi as Hana Kamuro and Inori Minase as Aya Arima.

The theme songs for Good Night World will be performed by Kuzuha and Nornis, members of the popular VTuber group NIJISANJI.

Katsuya Kikuchi is on board as the director for the anime and the production is done by NAZ. Michiko Yokote looks after the screenplay of Good Night World, while Suzuna Okuyama takes care of the character design.