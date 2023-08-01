French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has signed deals in Portugal for several of its hit animated series. The deals are signed with Portugal’s TV channels RTP and Dremia.

The deals finalised by Dandelooo’s international sales manager Gennarino Romano sees RTP acquire a package of over 290 episodes of content. Programming included in the deal includes the sitcom comedy Royals Next Door created by Veronica Lassenius and produced by Pikkukala, the award-winning TV Special Shooom’s Odyssey, the preschool series Petit, Little Bear Season 1, Kiwi Season 1 and 2, and Jasmine & Jambo Season 1, scheduled to air in Q4 2023 on RTP2 and the children’s programming block ZigZag.

Dreamia has also acquired Royals Next Door and Stinky Dog, an adventure comedy series, produced by Folivari, Dandelooo, Panique! and Pikkukala. Based on Colas Gutman and Marc Boutavant’s successful books “Chien Pourri,” edited by l’école des loisirs, the series follows the adventure of Stinky Dog and his friend Flatty Cat, a couple of misfits who live in a trash can.

Commenting on the deals, Romano said, “We look forward to seeing the Portuguese version of the “royal family,” the curiosity filled Petit and our other wonderful series on air soon. I am certain that kids will enjoy and be delighted with these great shows”.