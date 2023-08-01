‘Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City’

Canada-based WildBrain is expanding its offering on Amazon’s SVOD services through a trio of new deals with Prime Video for Canada, Australia and New Zealand; Prime Video in Germany; and Amazon Kids+ in the US. Collectively, the deals total over 850 episodes, plus movies and specials from WildBrain’s library of original and partner content.

Wildbrain global sales & rights strategy VP Caroline Tyre said, “The global demand for WildBrain’s deep library of content remains strong across all kids’ and family demographics, from preschool to kids to teens.”

Prime Video in Canada, Australia and New Zealand launched nearly 500 episodes from WildBrain’s Degrassi library on 18 July. The agreement brings to the platform all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation (385 x 30’) plus The Kids of Degrassi Street season one (26 x 30’), Degrassi Junior High seasons one to three (42 x 30’), Degrassi High seasons one and two (28 x 30’), Degrassi Talks season one (6 x 30’), Degrassi Unscripted season one (8 x 30’) and Degrassi High: School’s Out (1 x 90’).

The deal with Prime Video in Germany spans 218 episodes, including 90 episodes of Teletubbies series (90 x 15’), the animated comedy Dorg Van Dango (52 x 11’) from Cartoon Saloonandseason one of the live-action family drama Ruby and the Well (10 x 60’), produced by Shaftesbury. Additionally, the deal includes seasons 14 and 15 (26 x 11’ each) of WildBrain and Mattel’s CG-animated Fireman Sam, alongside three 60-minute Fireman Sam specials: The Great Fire of Pontypandy; Set for Action! and Norman Price and the Mystery in the Sky. These acquisitions follow a deal announced earlier this year with Prime Video Germany for season one of Summer Memories (40 x 12’), the 2D-animated comedy created by Adam Yaniv and produced by A&N Productions, Aircraft Pictures and Yeti Farm Creative.

In the US, Amazon Kids+ has acquired 132 episodes of WildBrain content, including seasons one and two of the latter’s original animated series Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (80 x 4’ total) alongside seasons four and five of WildBrain and Mattel’s 2D-animated Polly Pocket series (26 x 11’ each), plus the Polly Pocket – Sparkle Cove 66-minute extended special. The deal also includes two movies from WildBrain’s library: the 3D-animated Ghost Patrol (1 x 44’), produced by Eh-Okay Entertainment, and the live-action film, The Kid Who Only Hit Homers (1 x 60’), from MiMO Studios.