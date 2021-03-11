Future Today launches YouTube children’s brands Pinkfong and Like Nastya on the platform

With more than 294 mn subscribers combined, Future Today is bringing YouTube’s most popular kids programming to new audiences. The only full-stack streaming solution that packages branded channels for audiences has announced the launch of two new, omni-platform streaming channels dedicated to the most beloved children’s brands on YouTube, Pinkfong and Like Nastya.

In addition to launching the new channels, Future Today has also added more than 200 episodes from Pinkfong and Like Nastya, as well as popular children’s content creators Gabby & Alex and Ruby & Bonnie to HappyKids.

The entirely free, COPPA compliant channels – built and managed on Future Today’s end-to-end suite of cloud-based streaming tools – are now available on nearly every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Commenting on the integration, Future Today Kids and Family Programming David Di Lorenzo said, “We are constantly looking for new creators to partner with and are very happy to be working with such talented content partners. Our latest channels will introduce this beloved content to entirely new audiences across CTV devices.”

Here are Future Today’s new influencer branded apps:

Pinkfong & Baby Shark (72 mn subscribers) – Follow Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s adventures under the sea and sing along to the whimsical tunes to learn more about planets, healthy lifestyle habits and much more! Pinkfong’s fun and educational videos have captured the hearts of millions of children around the world, including the global culture phenomenon Baby Shark. The new Pinkfong & Baby Shark channel features hundreds of kids’ favourite songs and stories, including nursery rhymes, phonics songs, number songs, bedtime lullabies, children’s classics, fairy tales and more!

Like Nastya (200 mn subscribers) – Like Nastya is the most popular show for children on YouTube and TikTok. Together with Nastya, viewers can sing and dance, draw and play funny games, learn to count and learn the alphabet, and follow the life and experiences of Nastya and her family. The new Like Nastya app features hundreds of stories about what happens when children are faced with interesting situations.

Gabby and Alex (16.9 mn subscribers) – Gaby and Alex, the most family-friendly kids Channel on YouTube, are bringing all their favorite toys, fun games, educational experiences and the meaning of kindness to their own, dedicated streaming app. The new channel features more than 100 episodes of content.

Ruby and Bonnie (5 mn subscribers) – Ruby Rube and Bonnie are the fun-loving sisters who’ve created a series of funny and entertaining videos for kids, along with their family. The Ruby and Bonnie channel features more than 100 episodes of content.

Future Today has over the time become one of the largest publishers of family-friendly content on streaming platforms, with a portfolio of over 150 apps/channels dedicated to the genre, and provides 24/7 access to many of today’s most popular TV series and movies free of charge to viewers across the world.

The company offers a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for content creators seeking to grow audiences and monetize content across today’s most popular streaming devices and platforms. Future Today offers everything from content management and distribution, app development and maintenance, cross channel promotion, marketing, advertising sales and more.

Speaking about the development, Yoola CEO Eyal Baumel, “We want our content to be where kids watch, and in today’s evolving video landscape, kids are on numerous platforms in addition to YouTube and TikTok. The Like Nastya brand has gained massive popularity across the globe, and scaling and making sure young viewers everywhere have access to it is our top priority. Partnering with Future Today enabled us to quickly grow new audiences and made the transition into the US CTV market effortless.”

Pinkfong USA CEO Bin Jeong added, “We are very excited to partner with Future Today to bring our beloved franchise to children all around the world. We strive to deliver content that entertain children and families across the globe. In partnership with Future Today, the content will be easily accessible and entirely free on a dedicated app that our fans can trust.”