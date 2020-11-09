FOSSEE, IIT Bombay in association with WWI to host Synfig Studio 2D Animation Hackathon online

The FOSSEE and Spoken Tutorial projects of NMEICT(MoE), IDC School of Design, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in association with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced the first-ever ‘Synfig Studio 2D Animation Hackathon’. The Hackathon will be held virtually.

The Hackathon will find participants creating an original 2D animated short movie of about two minutes duration using Synfig Studio, a free open-source software. The participants will have to create the animation (graphics, audio, and so on) using ONLY open source software. Participants can choose any language among 22 scheduled Indian languages for the narration.

The registration is now open for students, faculty, and professionals across India who have animation and design skills. Synfig Studio is a cross-platform free and open-source vector-based 2D animation software that is designed to produce film-quality animation with minimum resources. There is no registration fee for participation, and the last date for registration is 16 November 2020.

One can participate as an individual or as a team (maximum four members). Ideally, a team can consist of a Synfig Studio user, an animator, a graphic designer, a story narrator, a video editor and so on.

The Online 2D Animation Hackathon is scheduled to be launched on 17 November 2020. For more details, visit https://hackathon.fossee.in/synfig