First look of AMC+’s much-awaited animation series ‘Ultra City Smiths’ revealed

AMC+ released the first look photos of their new stop-motion animation series ‘Ultra City Smiths’ that will have six-episodes ahead of the 22 July premiere.

The reveal includes character images for Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Alia Shawkat (Seach Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy and Melissa Villasenor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret.

Kristen Bell as Donella Pecker (Image credit: AMC)

From AMC Studios and created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords), Ultra City Smiths unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

Additional voice cast for the series includes Dax Shepard (Parenthood, The Ranch) as Congressman Chris Pecker, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror) as Detective David Mills, John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Donovan Smith, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Infinite) as Tim the TMZ reporter, Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) as Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) as Nico Onasis, Hana Mae Lee (Patriot, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as Christina, Tim Meadows (Schooled, No Activity) as Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb, Terry O’Quinn (Lost, Patriot) as Captain Krieger, Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment, Shadowlands) as Trish McSapphire, Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Traffic) as Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt (Truth Keepers, Killing Eve) as The Most Dangerous Man in the World, Sunita Mani (Evil Eye, Save Yourselves!) as Detective Jaya Mukherjee, and Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Dead Don’t Die) as The Narrator.

Top row (from left): Tom Waits, Julian Barratt, Luis Guzman; Second row (from left): Sunita Mani, Terry O’Quinn, Debra Winger (Image credit: AMC)

AMC Studios content distribution is managing worldwide sales of the series. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters serve as executive producers along with producers Jennifer Scher, Jeff Dieter and Tom Glynn.

The first two episodes of Ultra City Smiths will debut on AMC+ on 22 July, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, every Thursday.