40 industry executives judge the semi-final round for the International Emmy Awards 

Cyber Group Studios, a leading producer and distributor of animated series for children and families worldwide, hosted the semi-final round of judging for the International Emmy Kids Awards in the animation category.

Gathering 40 leading industry executives from some of the biggest television broadcasters around the world, the semi-final round of judging for the 49th edition of the prestigious global children’s television awards competition took place in a virtual format for the second consecutive year.

Leading animated programs were screened and ranked by the jury. International Emmy Kids Awards Nominees across three categories, including animation, will be announced at the end of August. Winners will be announced at the 10th International Emmy Kids Awards, at MipJunior, on 10 October

The online judging session was hosted by Cyber Group Studios president and CEO Pierre Sissmann, who is also the director of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, under the supervision of senior director of Emmy judging for the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Nathaniel Brendel.

Sissmann said, “It is an honor to once again join forces with the International Emmy Awards to create this very special moment together and help identify and recognize some of today’s best animated series for kids. It has long been a priority for Cyber Group Studios to connect and support our industry and we are delighted to realize that goal through our participation in this important program.”

Brendel said, “We thank our Host Pierre Sissmann and the team at Cyber Group Studios for bringing together once again leading international children’s television executives to judge the semi-final round.”

JUROR LIST

Syed Ali -MBC Group (United Arab Emirates)

Zia Bales – WarnerMedia(United Kingdom)

Andrea Basilio – RTP (Portugal)

Nathalie Chamberland – Radio-Canada (Canada)

Claudia Dalley – POP, Tiny POP (United Kingdom)

Laetitia De Coninck – Télé-Quebec (Canada)

Sebastian Debertin – KIKA (Germany)

Françoise Emperador – TV5 Monde

Julien Figue – Groupe M6 (France)

Luiz Filipe Figueira – Gloob&Gloobinho (Brazil)

Lila Hannou – Groupe M6 (France)

Craig Hunter – YouTube Originals at Google (United Kingdom)

Joseph Jacquet – France Télévisions (France)

Kari Kim – Nickelodeon Animation (USA)

Telidja Klaï – VRT (Belgium)

Saskia Krijnen – RTS (Switzerland)

Yann Labasque – TF1 (France)

Annalisa Liberi – Rai Yoyo (Italy)

Flavio Medeiros – Discovery (LATAM)

Krzysztof Mielanczuk – TVP ABC Channel (Polska)

Karen K. Miller – Cyber ​​Group Studios (USA)

Nermine Mohamed – Abu Dhabi Media (United Arab Emirates)

Laura Montero Romero – RadiotelevisiónEspañola, RTVE (Spain)

Brigitta Mühlenbeck – WDR (Germany)

Sarah Muller – BBC (United Kingdom)

Darren Nartey – ITV (United Kingdom)

Michele Paris – Knowledge Network Corporation (Canada)

Cecilia Persson – BBC Studios (United Kingdom)

Orion Ross – The Walt Disney Company (United Kingdom)

Pierre Sissmann- Cyber Group Studios (France)

Morten Skov Hansen – DR (Denmark)

Géraldine Soto – Canal + Jeunesse (France)

Michael Towner – BBC (United Kingdom)

Kristofer Updike – NBC Universal Media, LLC (USA)

Jean-Loeck Van Kollenburg – NPO, Zapp/Zappelin (Netherlands)

Patricia Vasapollo – HR (Germany)

Marion Winter – Super RTL (Germany)

Ashraf Younis – MBC Group (United Arab Emirates