Daytime Emmy Award reveals the nominees for Children’s, Animation, Lifestyle Categories

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories.The Children’s Programming and Animation ceremony will be celebrated in two live-streamed events on 17 and 18 July 2021.

This year’s awards honor content from more than 3,000 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020. The submissions were judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry

Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, PBS, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon are the major nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards’ Childrens and Animation and Lifestyle categories.

Here are the nominees in major animation/kids categories:

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Elinor Wonders Why (PBS)

Esme & Roy (HBO Max)

Stillwater (Apple TV Plus)

Trash Truck (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Hilda (Netflix)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands OBSIDIAN (HBO Max)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix)

Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV Plus)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I am Madam President (PBS)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Girls’ Voices Now (Here TV)

Helpsters Help You (Apple TV+)

Imagination Trips (Noggin Monster)

Meditations (YouTube.com)

Sesame Street: The Monster at the End of Your Story (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Fozzie Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Mark Hamill as Vuli Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Juliet Donenfeld as Sally Squirrel Pete the Cat (Amazon Prime Video)

Eric Jacobson as Grover The Monster at the End of this Story (HBO Max)

Eric Peterson as Ant’ney Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu and Peacock)

Patrick Warburton as Grand Macaw Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix)

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Trash Truck (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Adventure Time: Distant Lands Obsidian (HBO Max)

Big City Greens (Disney Channel)

Hilda (Netflix)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe(Disney+)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Elinor Wonders Why (PBS)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)

DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network)

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth(Apple TV+)

Hilda (Netflix)

Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Dino Dana the Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)

Odd Squad ( PBS)

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Sesame Street (HBO)

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED SERIES

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Hilda (Netflix)

The Mighty Ones (Hulu and Peacock)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)

Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

The Tom & Jerry Show (Boomerang)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG FOR A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

Monster , Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)

Nothing Left To Lose , Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel)

Something in the Air, Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Such a Beautiful Day, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)

Suffragette Song, Animaniacs (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DAYTIME ANIMATED PROGRAM

Baba Yaga (Baobab Studios)

Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Nickelodeon)

Bubble Guppies (Nickelodeon)

DuckTales (Disney XD)

Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)