‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’ third season is now streaming on Netflix

Universal and DreamWorks Animation brings you the third season of their hit animated series based on the Fast & Furious live-action franchise. Netflix original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers season three is now streaming.

The third season of the Fast & Furious animated series Spy Racers brings the action to the Sahara Desert and pits Tony Toretto and his family against a team of supervillains assembled by the sinister billionaire Cleve Kelso. The season finale leaves plenty of loose ends closing things out on a cliffhanger to be resolved in a potential fourth season.

Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland serve as executive producers and showrunners. Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan also executive produce and serve as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious franchise.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers features the voices of Tyler Posey (Alone) as Tony Toretto; Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as Echo; Luke Youngblood (Community) as Frostee Benson; Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo; Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray; Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as Ms Nowhere; and Avrielle Corti (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Rafaela. Guest voice cast includes Omid Abtahi (American Gods) as Sandocal; Jamaal Hepburn (Harvey Girls Forever!) as Ziri; and Tim Matheson (The Good Fight) as General Dudley.