Disney reveals first look at the interior of their new ship Disney Wish

Disney Parks has revealed the first look of its newest cruise line ship, the Disney Wish, scheduled to set sail in 2022. A nearly 40-second video shared on the Disney Parks YouTube channel shows the rendering of the main hall of the new Disney cruise line. The boat is inspired by the beauty of a fairytale castle and the Grand Hall will include a large statue of Cinderella.

“Inspired by the beauty of a fairytale castle, the Grand Hall makes a bold welcoming statement, setting the tone for an enchanted family vacation from the moment guests step onboard the Disney Wish,” according to the Disney Parks blog. “It is an idyllic setting for Cinderella, whose timeless story is the perfect example of magic transforming wishes into dreams and dreams into reality — very fitting for a vessel named the Disney Wish, don’t you think?”

The Disney Wish is the first of the three new ships that are scheduled to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet by 2025. All three ships will use liquefied natural gas. The Wish, along with the other two boats, will boast 1,250 guest staterooms and all three are expected to be larger than the Disney Dream and the Disney Fantasy, two boats that are already in the fleet.

Disney had closed its Disney Cruise Line due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March along with Disney World, Disneyland Paris and other parks. The suspension was later extended through July, allowing people to get refunds. The suspension has been extended through February 2021.