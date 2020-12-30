FireWav audio software offers 10 days free trial plus more for PC Gamers

FireWav has decided to offer gamers the offer to launch the New Year of 2021 with an audio tool built by professional audio algorithm engineers and tested by the best video gamers around the world. FireWav delivers real-time audio processing in any PC game to attain hyper audio clarity never heard before in the industry. With enhanced definition and detail, players can now decipher every sound and cue the game provides; and with increased soundstage width and depth, they can discern the location of the sound; all of which gives split-second advantages over any player not using FireWav.

Audio can give you an edge. Company founder Jayson Tomlin says, “We created this application based on years of development and testing using advanced audio science. The result is sound that blows gamers away when they hear the results and realise that they can play more, play faster and play longer.”

App user feedback has been extremely positive. Professional gamer Brandon Falconer (Professional Fortnite player for 100 Thieves) and MiniNinja (Online UK Gaming Expert) use FireWav during their gaming experiences.

To kick off the FireWav 2021 product launch, video gamers have a chance to experience FireWav with limited-time promotional offers: