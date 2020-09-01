Europe’s key broadcasters take up Dandelooo’s ‘Pompon Little Bear’

Pompon Little Bear

Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company, Dandelooo has secured several pre-sales with key broadcasters in Europe for its charming pre-school series, Pompon Little Bear.

The latest set of broadcasters to air the adventures of bear cub Pompon, include France Televisions, SVT (Sweden), YLE (Finland), SRF (German-speaking Switzerland), RTS (French-speaking Switzerland) and TV5 Monde. The series is commissioned by France Televisions and produced by French animation company Supamonks Studio.

Commenting on the new deals, Dandelooo co-founder Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin said, “We are thrilled that Pompon has ‘pawed’ his way to channels in Europe and we look forward to introducing him, his best friend Rita and their heaps of fun-filled adventures to many young audiences around the world.”

Based on the famous picture books by renowned French author and illustrator Benjamin Chaud and directed by Matthieu Gaillard, Pompon Little Bear (39 x 7’) is a 2D adventure comedy series targeted at four to seven year olds.

Pompon is a mischievous, cheerful, and playful bear cub who has an incredible gift which brings great delight and enjoyment to his best friend Rita and his parents: he adds a bit of ‘extra’ to the ordinary. With his imagination and creativity, he takes thousands of detours along the way, growing day by day through adventures and ‘extra’-ordinary friendship.

Dandelooo also announced that Pompon Little Bear has been selected for the Super Highlights promotion by TV France International during their annual TV event Le Rendez Vous Biarritz 2020. The promotion on Wednesday 9 September at Publicis, Champs Elysées Studios, will include a live presentation, contest and a 30-minute broadcast of the series.