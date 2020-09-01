Panasonic unveils SoundSlayer Gaming Speaker in collaboration with SQUARE ENIX

Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company has launched the SoundSlayer Gaming Speaker (SC-HTB01). Designed in collaboration with SQUARE ENIX specifically for gamers, the SoundSlayer offers a vast sound field to enhance consumers’ playing experiences and will be available for purchase in September 2020.

“We are delighted to bring our audio experience to the exciting world of gaming. By incorporating Dolby Atmos and DTS:X the player is immersed in the action – giving them a gaming advantage by accurately placing critical sound effects in the game-scape,” said Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, North America general manager home entertainment group Ellison Ferdinand.

The SoundSlayer is equipped with three distinct gaming modes:

Role-Playing Game mode

First-Person Shooter mode

Voice mode

Role-Playing Game mode – Ideal for role-playing games and optimised for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online. This mode creates a sense of reality and intensity—as if they were inside of the game’s virtual world.

First-Person Shooter mode – Provides accurate audio location which allows users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps, giving players the advantage in first-person shooter and third-person shooter games.

Voice mode – Enhances human voices and further contributes to the immersive experience. Recommended for adventure games, where clear dialogue can provide important clues.

Switching between the three modes, based on the game, will create an experience filled with intensity, tension and a high level of reality.

Other features: