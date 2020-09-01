Marcos Gaming partners with Loco for live media content streaming

Marcos Gaming has signed a partnership deal with Pocket Aces (Loco) for live media content streaming, facilitated by Marcos’ marketing agency Baseline Ventures. This partnership will showcase the Marcos Gaming team’s top athletes streaming exclusive content on Loco.

Marcos Gaming owner, Sudhir Kulria says “We are excited to associate with homegrown streaming platform, Loco. Marcos Gaming is an exciting young team and our partnership with Loco will enable the players to engage with our fans and showcase our talent”.

“This new partnership between Marcos Gaming and Loco will not only offer a focussed media platform to Team Marcos Gaming for fan engagement but will also ensure in near future that a sponsor’s brand message authentically connects with an engaged and influential audience”, said Baseline Ventures co-founder and joint managing director Vipin Nair.

Recently Loco, and the NBA 2K League announced their multiyear partnership that will see Loco stream NBA 2K League games in India. Loco, has witnessed a 6x growth in daily active users (DAUs) in the past month. The viewership increase has been driven by a growth in the number of active streamers on the platform, including India’s popular streamers, who are now streaming on Loco. Monthly active streamers have increased by 122 per cent month on month during the last three months and continue to accelerate at a breakneck pace. And the partnership with marcos gaming seems will bring more engagement on the video streaming platform.